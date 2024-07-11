Guan NCCE holds Police, Community dialogue to build trust, cooperation 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Likpe-Bakua (O/R), July 11, GNA – The Guan District Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), with support from the European Union, has organised a Police Community dialogue session at Likpe-Bakua in the Oti Region.

The engagement, attended by Police personnel, the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) person and the community members, aimed to defuse suspicion and build trust to improve Police-Community relations and confidence.

It formed part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) project being implemented in 59 Districts in 8 Regions of Ghana.

Chief Inspector of Police, Mr Samuel Amo, Station Officer at Likpe-Bala Police Station, speaking at the programme, urged the participants to feed the Police with information to help apprehend criminals, including extremist groups.

He asked the participants, especially the youth, to be vigilant and report any suspicious character to the security agencies for attention.

Chief Inspector Amo, who was the Guest Speaker, said terrorist activities were not far from Ghana, so everyone should be security conscious and report unfamiliar faces and violent acts to the security men for prompt action.

This, he said, could be effective if there existed mutual trust, understanding and cooperation between the men in uniform and the civilians, and thus, called for such cooperation and collaborations.

He named 191, 192, 999, and 18555 as some of the numbers to call and report crime to them.

Mr. Robert Kwesi Boame, Oti Regional Director, NCCE, warned the youth to stay away from violent acts before, during and after the 2024 election.

Mr. Henry Ofori, Assemblyman for Likpe-Bakua, commended the NCCE for the programme and called for more of such engagements.

GNA

