Al Adalah FC pens down deal with former Rangers FC star Mohammed Mayowa

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 11, GNA – Saudi Arabian side Al Adalah Football Club has reached an agreement with 26-year-old winger Mohammed Mayowa ahead of the new season.

The forward is desperate to boost the attack of his new side as he attempts to inspire the team secure a place in the Saudi Pro League.

Mohammed Mayowa joins the first division side with some impressive stats, having recorded ten goals for his former team, Rangers FC.

He is tipped as one of the most dangerous signings this season following his pacy runs and the skillful prowess he exhibits when on the field of play.

His experience in previous years had seen him wear the jersey of Sports City International Club where he became a vital addition to the team after spending two seasons.

The 26-year-old in an interview with the GNA Sports said he was looking forward to prove his worth once again at his new club.

“I am very happy to have signed with Al Adalah FC. I cannot wait to get started and I will do my utmost to help the team end up at the fun end of the table and win trophies,” he said.

The 2024/25 Saudi First Division League is scheduled for 19th August 2024.

