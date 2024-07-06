Eschew exams malpractice — Ashaiman BECE candidates advised 

By Laudia Sawer

Ashaiman, July 6, GNA – Mr Clifford Henaku Budu, the Ashaiman Municipal Education Director, has advised Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates to eschew engaging in malpractices during the upcoming exams.

The 2024 BECE would commence nationwide on Monday, July 8, and end on July 12, with the English language being the first paper to be written.

Mr Budu, speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said cheating in exams and engaging in malpractices did not auger well for the nation; therefore, it must be discouraged.

“I want to remind the candidate that it does not auger well for our nation if our young children at the first level of their education are exposed to malpractice and vices,” he said.

He urged every adult who had something to do with the exams to ensure that they upheld the integrity of virtue and inculcate it in the children by preventing the candidates from engaging in any form of malpractice during the BECE.

He said they had worked hard to prepare the over 2,560 candidates registered to take the exams in the municipality, expressing the belief that they would excel with integrity.

“We are working very hard and asking the children to work very hard too, and with the good virtues that we are trying to inculcate in them, pretty soon, everywhere you go, you will hear Ashaiman’s name for good,” she stated.

GNA

