Ensign Global College to host inaugural Human Trafficking Prevention and Liberation Conference 

Accra, July 08, GNA – Ensign Global College is to host an inaugural Human Trafficking Prevention and Liberation Conference, themed “The Public Health Challenge of Human Trafficking – Prevention, Intervention, Reintegration, and Recovery”.

The event would take place from August 11-13, 2024, at the Ensign Global College campus in Kpong, Eastern Region.

In a news brief, the College said the conference was open to government officials, non-governmental organisations, law enforcement agencies, social workers, community leaders, healthcare providers, public health professionals, and all stakeholders committed to ending human trafficking.

The conference would begin with a welcome and networking dinner on August 11, followed by two days (August 12-13) of intensive sessions led by experts in human trafficking prevention and intervention.

Topics would cover prevention strategies, survivor leadership and care, legal frameworks for prosecuting traffickers, and public health approaches to combating human trafficking.

Conference attendees who want to stay off-site would pay GHS 4,000 while those wishing to stay on-site at Ensign Global College would pay GHS 5,250.

Speakers include Afasi Komla, Director of End Modern Slavery and Chief Coordinating Officer for the African Survivors Network at Engage Now Africa (ENA),

Lynette Gay, Founder of ENA and Ensign Global College, Stephen Alder, President and Professor of Ensign Global College, Andrews Dodzi Adugu, Senior State Attorney, Dr James Kofi Annan, Founder of Challenging Heights, and Mike Arthur, Country Director of International Cocoa Initiative.

Ensign Global College has a rich history in the public health sector, with its globally recognised and accredited Master of Public Health degree.

Building on this strong foundation, Ensign Global College, in partnership with ENA, is launching an initiative to eliminate the cycle of human trafficking by creating programmes and projects that complement existing criminal justice approaches.

“Our holistic approach to tackling human trafficking focuses on education, healing, awareness, empowerment, and research,” Stephen Alder, President of Ensign Global College said in the news brief.

“We aim to complement existing criminal justice strategies by emphasizing the importance of healing and well-being for victims and survivors. Our goal is to provide action-orientated research-driven strategies to stop human trafficking in Ghana and the West African region.”

GNA

