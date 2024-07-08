Body of a Beheaded man found at Bole

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, July 8, GNA – The body of a man, beheaded by unknown persons, has been found at Bole Saint Kizito ‘B’ Primary School in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

Mr. Mohammed Esunga, Assemblyman for Choribang Electoral Area in the District, told the press that the body was found on Sunday on the corridor of the school with the head chopped off.

He added that the private part of the man was also missing when the body was found.

The body has since been deposited at the Sawla District Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

This is the fourth murder in the Bole town since May, this year.

Last month, the Ghana Police Service announced that it had deployed a team of experts comprising crime scene management team, forensic experts, intelligence officers and homicide investigators to the area to support the Regional Police Command in addressing the reported cases of unnatural deaths in the town.

GNA

