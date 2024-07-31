Emancipation Day celebration at Assin Praso advocates peace in election 2024  

By Prince Acquah

Assin Praso (C/R), July 31, GNA-The chiefs and people of Assin Atendansu in the Central Region have held a commemorative durbar for the 2024 Emancipation Day celebration with a caution against hate speech and indecent language ahead of the general elections.

Odeefour Tibu Darko Apem II, Paramount Chief of the Atendansu Traditional Area, implored political actors and their supporters to be decorous in their discourse to ensure a peaceful atmosphere throughout the political period.

“As much as possible, let your language be clean, avoid hate speech and verbal attacks because that can ignite conflict and land our country into a ditch.

“The least we can do is to protect the peace we have toiled for; Ghana is all we have, and we do not want to return to the dark days,” he cautioned.

Emancipation Day, an annual celebration introduced in Ghana in 1998, marks the abolition of slavery in the British colonies on August 1, 1834.

The 2024 Emancipation Day celebration is on the theme: “Unity and Resilience: Building Stronger Communities for a Brighter Future”.

The solemn event was put together by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the Atendansu Traditional Council under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Before the durbar, there was a procession of chiefs and elders of the Atendansu Traditional Area, officials of GTA, students, Africans from the diaspora, expatriates, and scores of indigenes, mostly clad in black, to the Assin Praso Heritage Village.

The nostalgic commemorative occasion saw a vivid re-enactment of the crossing of the Pra River, demonstrating the strategic transit role of the Pra River in the transportation of enslaved Africans during the dark days.

The drama staged on the Pra River brought tears into the eyes of many diasporans as they listened keenly to the harrowing story of how their forebears were forced to walk barefooted from the northern parts of the country through Assin Praso and Assin Manso before they were taken to the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles.

The procession ended at the mass grave site for captives who died, and wreaths were laid on behalf of the youth of Africa, the Global African Family, traditional leaders and the government and people of Ghana to honour their memory.

Odeefour Apem observed that the celebration of Emancipation Day promoted unity, engendered economic and social development, and helped to preserve Ghanaian history.

He appealed to stakeholders to help give the Assin Praso Heritage Village a facelift to enhance the experience and called for unflinching support from the people in his quest to develop the traditional area.

Mr Ekow Sampson, the Deputy CEO of GTA, called for a concerted effort to build a stronger community, promote the Ghanaian cultural heritage, and empower the people, drawing inspiration from the unity and resilience of the ancestors in the face of hardship.

“It is worthwhile for us to continue reminding ourselves of the carnage of the slave trade and slavery so we can forge ahead as a people to join with our brothers and sisters to celebrate our unity and resilience and build stronger communities for a brighter future,” he said.

“Together, we can build a stronger future for ourselves, our children and generations yet unborn; a future built on unity, resilience and human rights for all,” added.

He entreated all Ghanaians, Africans, and people of African descent to visit Assin Praso and experience the town’s rich history and cultural heritage.

He also urged them to explore Ghana’s tourist attractions and support local businesses.

Mr James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament for Assin North, said it behoved on everybody to ensure the continuity of the global campaign to liberate the minds of the oppressed Africans.

“I would like to urge my fellow countrymen and women as well as our brothers and sisters from the diaspora to continue to live together and foster peace and unity among ourselves because it serves as the surest way to attain the success and objective for which we observe this annual celebration,” he added.

Madam Ivy Dela Prosper, a Ghanaian from the diaspora, entreated Africans, and Ghanaians in particular, to receive the diasporans warmly when they returned as many of them felt lost and sought to reconnect with their roots.

The 2024 Emancipation Day will be climaxed with a durbar at Assin Manso on Thursday, August 1.

