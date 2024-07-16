Emancipation 2024: Salaga slave market and wells to be commissioned

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, July 16, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set to commission the Salaga Slave Market and Wells as part of the 2024 Emancipation Day Celebration.

The celebration, which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, (MoTAC), would start from July 22 to August 1, 2024, on the theme, “Unity and resilience; building stronger communities for a brighter future”, and would ignite the flame of unity among the global Africa family.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, in Accra, GTA said Emancipation 2024, would witness the outdooring of a new look “Salaga Slave Market”, aimed at transforming a painful past into a beacon of remembrance and healing.

It said the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer would perform the commissioning alongside the Kpembe Wura, Babanye Ndefosu II and the Chief Executive Officer of the GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman.

Other activities lined up for the celebration include a durbar at Pikworo Slave Camp in the Upper East Region in honour of resilience and shared heritage on July 23, a tribute to the ancestors in Accra to honour those who paved the way, a legacy of Dr. Efua Sutherland photo exhibition, and a wreath-laying at Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, on July 25.

There would also be a durbar of Chiefs at Assin Praso, on July 29, Echoes of culture at Elmina, on July 30, Reverential night at Cape Coast, candlelight procession, ancestral roll call, and spoken words under the stars, on July 31.

On August 1, the Emancipation Day Durbar would be held at Assin Manso, where wreaths would be laid in honour of the resilience of former enslaved Africans. There would also be a visit to the Nonko Nsuo—the River of Return.

GNA

