First Sky Group to build 50 Churches, residential facilities for Assemblies of God

Prampram (GAR), July 16, GNA – First Sky Group commits to building 50 Churches and residential facilities for the Clergy of the Assemblies of God in rural areas of Accra.

The project was born out of the company’s resolve to commit 30 per cent of its profits to the religious activities of the Assemblies of God.

This was disclosed during the sod-cutting ceremony in New Prampram to announce the commencement of the project in the community.

Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, the Chairman of Sky Group, said the decision to undertake the project was to address the infrastructure challenges of the Church in rural parts of Accra.

He said some branches of the Church held services in unconventional places, notably classrooms and under trees.

This project, he said, would tackle the problem by constructing proper places of worship for congregants as well as meeting the housing needs of pastors stationed in Accra’s rural areas.

Mr Kutortse said it was important for Churches to collaborate with corporate organisations, adding that corporate organisations played important roles in realising the social goals and plans of Churches.

He, however, urged the Churches to follow suit by building similar projects across the country to enhance God’s work.

The project will be undertaken in Greater Accra East and West, as the company would construct 50 churches and mission houses.

The features of the project include a Church, a residential facility, and a study room for the Clergy.

The project is expected to host 200 to 400 congregants.

Reverend Stephen Yenuson Wengam, the General Superintendent of the Church, commended the company for initiating the project, noting that the company had set the high standards for organisation’s commitments to religious institutions.

He urged other congregants and worshippers of the Church to emulate the good works of the chairman of the Sky Group by pursuing similar projects in other parts of the country.

Asafoatse Odjadam IV, the Dzaasetse for Prampram Traditional Council, also commended the company and the Assemblies of God for choosing to build the Church in the community.

He assured the Church of the Traditional Council’s commitment to support the project.

GNA

