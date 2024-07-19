Election 2024: Public urged to navigate strategies for effective communication 

By Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), July 19, GNA – Mr. Godson Bill Ocloo, the Chief Executive Director of the African Centre for Emergency Management and Human Security, has urged the public to develop strategies and navigate effective communication before, during, and after the December polls.

This, he said, would help build an enabling environment for all for a peaceful coexistence before and after the elections.

Mr. Ocloo, a security analyst, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the elections were pivotal and crucial moments in any determined democratic nation and all thoughts should be managed well to prevent any unfortunate incident.

“As Ghana gears up for its significant polls in December, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation, debates, and a heightened sense of civic responsibility which must be managed adequately well,” he said.

Mr. Ocloo added that in a highly digital age, the challenge of navigating echo chambers and closed-loop conversation which individuals exposed to opinions had increasingly daunted.

He said to foster more informed, engaged, and open-minded electorates, it was crucial to adopt strategies for effective communication before, during, and after the election to help build a stronger nation.

“Traditional social media, and independent journalism all play roles in presenting pictures, and diversifying media consumption helps counteract the one-sided perspectives often perpetuated by echo chambers.”

Mr. Ocloo mentioned that civil education workshops should be organised to provide voters with a more comprehensive understanding of the electoral process and its associated mechanisms.

He revealed that other factors which include encouraging respectful discussions, fact-checking, and monitoring misinformation, facilitating access to reliable information should be encouraged among the public to prevent any unforeseen happenings in the elections.

He said the public should be encouraged to accept and respect the democratic processes which include election results and both winning and losing parties should advocate peace and unity for a better future.

He urged the Electoral Commission to strengthen its relations with the electorates beyond election hours for easy communication and community advocacy to ensure that leaders were held responsible for their promises and actions.

Mr. Ocloo said constructive analysis of election outcomes could provide insight into the strengths and weaknesses of the political process, and others should lead the way in evaluating the election in a non-partisan manner.

GNA

