Ecofibre Solutions wins entrepreneurship competition  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 20, GNA – Ecofibre Solutions Team from the University of Ghana emerged winners of this year’s “Demonstration Day” competition, aimed at encouraging and improving entrepreneurship among students.

The winning team was presented with a cheque for 40,000 cedis, a plaque, and a certificate.

They will also benefit from training, coaching, and six months of access to startup resources as prizes.

The winning team made a presentation on converting rice husks, coconut coir, and pineapple leaves into self-binding fibres to create biodegradable food packaging and tableware.

The young entrepreneurs impressed the judges with their sterling presentation skills and innovative ideas, business and execution plans.

Upcraft team won the first runner-up position and took a cheque for GHc 25,000, a plaque, and a certificate.

Todeka’s Enterprise secured the second runner-up position, receiving a cheque for GHC15,000, a plaque, and a certificate.

The programme featured a competition between five teams of students from the University of Ghana who pitched innovative ideas to promote entrepreneurial skills among the students.

The initiative, christened “Student Venture Support Training Programme”, falls under the Innovation for African Universities-Ghana Connects Project and aims to mobilise students to exhibit their entrepreneurial skills.

The project is being spearheaded by the Office of Research, Innovation, and Development of the University of Ghana in collaboration with Imperial College London and the Impact Hub Accra.

Professor Felix Asante, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research Innovation and Development, University of Ghana, said the competition since its inception in 2022, had paved the way for 285 startups, hoping to expand to universities in the Northern region.

He said the programme had unearthed ground-breaking solutions from the teams, leading to the improvement of their existing products and enhancing their competitiveness in the emerging market.

Prof Asante commended the winners for their performances and urged them to make positive impact with their innovations for the transformation of society.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana, said the Institution would continue to create an environment to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

“The competition is not the end of your journey, but the beginning of extraordinary things to happen in your lives,” she said.

Ms Sarah Ranchev-Hale, Head of Enterprise Hub, Imperial College, London, said her outfit would continue with the partnership with the University to develop the creativity of students.

Mr Kelechi Ofoegbu, Chief Operations Officer, Impact Hub Accra, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the programme over the past editions, building and improving the entrepreneurial skills of students.

The winning team was elated for the achievement and pledged to use entrepreneurship to drive Africa’s development.

