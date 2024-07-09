Ebenezer Presby Church donates mathematical sets to BECE candidates

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Asawinso (WN/R), July 9, GNA – The Ebenezer Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Sefwi-Asawinso in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region, has presented mathematical sets to the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates of Asawinso M/A Junior High School (JHS).

The Reverend Vincent Kpakah, Asawinso District Minister, and Resident Pastor of the Congregation, donating the items, said the gesture formed part of the church’s resolve to providing the educational needs of the candidates as they prepared to write their final examinations.

He encouraged them not to be afraid of the hurdle ahead but concentrate on what their teachers had taught them to pass successfully.

He asked them to avoid indulging in examination malpractices and other forms of behaviors that could result in the cancellation of their papers.

Rev. Kpakah led the church to pray for God to grant the candidates retentive memories to write and pass the exams successfully.

Mr Lawey Michael Nyame, Headteacher, Asawinso M/A JHS B, also a Catechist of the church, who received the mathematical sets on behalf of the candidates, expressed appreciation to the church for the support.

Some of the candidates in an interview with the Ghana News Agency were full of praise to the church and appealed to other stakeholders to emulate the kind gesture of the Ebenezer Congregation and support them with their educational needs.

GNA

