EPCG begins census of its members  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, July 9 GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) last Saturday started conducting a census of its members to enable it to improve upon its administration.

It is also to help it focus on members, monitor the growth of congregations, change in dynamics and to make effective use of its members all over the world.

The three-week-long census is dubbed, “You Count, be counted.”

The census would also help identify members’ qualifications, employment status, occupation, and professional specialty.

According to Reverend Dr Lawson Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of EPCG, the Church constituted committees at the national, Presbytery, and district levels to oversee the census.

He said it also trained enumerators for that purpose.

Rev. Dr Dzanku assured members that the data was for the church’s internal planning work only and would be handled by only those authorized by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the church and would not be distributed to any external party.

“The Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843) which guarantees the right to privacy as enshrined under article 18 (2) of the 1992 constitution shall apply to the data to be gathered during and after the census,” he assured.

He urged members to join hands with leadership to make the census a success.

