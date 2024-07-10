‘Dr Napo’s alleged arrogance is a mythical narrative’-Ahafo NPP First Vice Chair

By Dennis Peprah

Goaso, (A/R), July 10, GNA – Mr Frimpong Boadu, the Asunafo North Constituency First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, describing the party’s Election 2024 running mate’s alleged ‘arrogance tag’ as not based on fact or as a “mythical narrative.”

“Dr Prempeh’s arrogance tag is a ploy adopted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and his political detractors to shift people’s focus from Napo’s competencies and proven record,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital.

Mr Boadu congratulated Dr Prempeh for his selection and described his choice as a running mate for the party as a “masterstroke that brings significant regional strength to the NPP in Ahafo.”

“Dr Napo’s addition to the ticket is a momentous change. His roots in the Ashanti region are deep, and his influence is unparalleled. He has a unique ability to connect with people, and his policy expertise is unmatched,” he indicated.

Mr Boadu said the choice of Dr Prempeh was a strategic move that would significantly enhance the NPP party’s fortunes in Election 2024.

“Here in the Ahafo region, the selection of Dr Napo has inspired further confidence in our support base, and it is drawing many people back to our party’s fold,” he stated.

He praised Dr Prempeh’s exceptional leadership skills, citing his impressive record as a former Minister for Education and a former Minister for Energy.

“Dr Napo has a proven record of accomplishment of delivering results. He is a team player, and we have the confidence that he will work tirelessly to support Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to achieve his vision for the nation,”Mr Boadu stated.

He expressed the optimism that with the level of development under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government, the party would retain political power in the next General Election.

“With the Bawumia-Napo ticket, the NPP is set to win the December 7 poll with a wider margin,” Mr Boadu stressed, saying “I am confident that our message of development, progress, and prosperity will resonate with Ghanaians.”

“Dr. Napo’s selection is a shrewd move that strengthens the NPP’s chances in the elections as the electioneering gathers momentum,” he added.

