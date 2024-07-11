DPS Group donates medical equipment to Korle-Bu’s trauma and orthopedics Department 

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 10, GNA – DPS Group has made a significant contribution to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s Trauma and Orthopedics Department.

The donation, which consists of medical-grade power drills and saws, will greatly enhance the department’s capacity to treat patients with bone fractures and other orthopedic conditions.

Mr Mark Fiattor, Health Service Administrator of the Trauma and Orthopedics Department commended the Management of DPS Group, underscoring the immense importance of this contribution.

“We are truly honoured to welcome DPS Group here today for a very special donation of power drills to our trauma and orthopedics department. This act of generosity is deeply appreciated, and it will undoubtedly have a profound impact on our ability to provide critical care,” he said.

Mr Puneet Gidwani, Representative of the Group and Director of DPS Pipes said he had a personal experience with the hospital’s exceptional care that inspired them to give back.

“After witnessing the outstanding dedication and skill of the medical team, we felt duty-bound to contribute in a meaningful way,” Mr. Gidwani said.

He said understanding the critical need for advanced medical equipment, “we are honoured to provide these medical-grade power drills and saws to support the department’s vital work.

“This donation reinforces our deep appreciation for the hospital and our commitment to contributing to enhancing the lives of the people in the communities we operate,” he added.

He said this donation aligned with DPS Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility philosophy, showcasing the company’s dedication to supporting community well-being and societal improvement.

Through such contributions, DPS Group continues to extend lifelines to the community and uphold its commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

Dr. Frederick Kwarteng, Head of the Trauma and Orthopedic Department at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, expressed profound gratitude for the donation, emphasizing its critical impact.

He explained that these essential tools were the backbone of the orthopedic department, enabling them to perform life-saving procedures.

“Without this equipment, many cases would need to be referred to other hospitals, putting countless lives at risk,” he added.

Dr. Kwarteng said the addition of these medical-grade power drills would significantly enhance their capacity to treat more patients each day, easing their workload and improving efficiency.

He recounted that just last week, they had to limit the number of surgeries due to a lack of equipment.

“This timely contribution will allow the department to serve the community more effectively and save thousands of lives,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

