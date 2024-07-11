Bawumia says he has assisted to bring more development to the North than Mahama

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, July 11, GNA–The Vice President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a compelling case for the people in the northern part of Ghana to choose him over former President Mahama because he had influenced in a great deal to bring development to the area compared to his competitor.

Speaking at a courtesy call on paramount chief of Chereponi in the North East Region on Thursday, Dr Bawumia argued that although he was yet to be president of the Republic, but his role as Vice President had been influential in attracting many projects to the north than Mahama who had been President before.

The NPP Flagbearer cited key areas such as roads, healthcare, education, energy and many other social interventions, which had been executed in the north under the tenure of President Akufo-Addo’s government.

“As you know, per the Constitution of Ghana, all the powers are vested in the president.

“I am Vice President. I have not been President before unlike John Mahama, but I have assisted to bring more development to Chereponi and the north than Mahama.

“It is, therefore, in the interest of the region to elect me as the president and not Mahama,” Dr Bawumia argued.

The NPP Flagbearer, therefore, pledged his unwavering commitment to the well-being and development of the people in the north.

He gave the assurance to do his best when given the mandate to govern this country to deliver on the requests of the people.

Dr Bawumia particularly mentioned the programme to extend rural electrification projects, which had been approved and work would soon commence, while modalities for the establishment of a nursing training school are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

According to him, the development of the north and the country at large remained his topmost priority.

The Vice President expressed the conviction that with the support of all Ghanaians, he could deliver holistic and transformational leadership.

The NPP Flagbearer is in the North East Region on the second day of his nationwide constituency campaign touring Chereponi, Saboba and Mion Constituencies on Thursday.

GNA

