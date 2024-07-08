Don’t over-burden BECE candidates with household chores—Bono Minister urges parents 

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, July 8, GNA – Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, has advised parents and guardians not to over-burden candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with household chores.



As the BECE commences Monday July 8, to Friday 12, 2024, nationwide, Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated that the examination was crucial for the candidates, saying that it remained a key determinant for the academic journey and successes of the children.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, the Regional Minister advised parents and guardians to allow the children to concentrate and read their books and prepare themselves well for the examination.



“This is the time we give the children some free range and allow them to revise their books so that they can write the examination, pass and pass well”, she stated, and advised parents to also ensure that they provided their candidates with nutritious meals before they leave home for the exams.



She cautioned school heads and teachers to guard against the temptation of aiding candidates in malpractices, however, added that did not mean teachers should not assist the candidates in revising their notes and preparing them adequately.



Madam Owusu-Banahene warned that school heads or teachers who would be found culpable would not be spared, and advised the candidates to stay away from malpractices that would lead to the cancellation of their results.



The Regional Minister reminded the candidates that the cancellation of their results or papers could truncate their education and ruin their future.



Rather, Madam Owusu-Banahene inspired them to have confidence in themselves, stressing that they were only going to be examined on what they had been taught and studied in school, and urged them to endeavour to comply with the rules and regulation of the BECE.



She told the candidates that their years of struggle in accessing formal education would be fruitless if they engaged in any form of malpractice and thereby had their results or some of their subjects cancelled.

GNA

