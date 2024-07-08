22,562 candidates sit for 2024 BECE in the Bono Region 

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, July 8, GNA – A total of 22,562 candidates are taking the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Bono Region, Mr. Luke Mensah, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Education Directorate, has said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), in Sunyani on Monday, Mr. Mensah revealed that out of the total number of candidates, 11,215 were males and 11,347 females.

He stated the candidates were representing 808 public and private schools across the 12 Municipalities and Districts in the Region.

Mr. Mensah also mentioned that 81 examination centres would be utilized during the examination period, with 157 supervisors and 790 invigilators overseeing the process.

Mr. Mensah advised the candidates to adhere to the rules and regulations set by the West African Examination Council.

He said by following these guidelines, candidates could ensure a smooth and successful examination experience without any disruptions.

