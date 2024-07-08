1,625 candidates to sit for BECE at Ada East 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Big-Ada, July 8, GNA – One thousand, six hundred and twenty-five (1625) junior high school final-year pupils are sitting for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

The total number comprised 811 boys and 814 girls from 55 basic schools in the district.

Mr. Bright Plahar, the public relations officer of the Ghana Education Service, Ada East District, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that 660 boys and 641 girls, totalling 1301 candidates, were registered from 37 public basic schools, while 151 boys and 173 girls, making 324 pupils, were from 18 private schools.

The BECE is taking place at seven centres, which include Ocanseykope D/A Basic, Ada Foah Methodist Basic, Big Ada Presby JHS, Big Ada Methodist Basic, Bedeku D/A Basic, Tamatoku Presby Basic, and Kasseh No. 1 D/A Basic Schools.

The PRO said the district recorded a decline in the number of candidates registered for the examination in 2024 as compared to 2023.

He said in 2023, 1772 students were registered, with 922 boys and 850 girls, as compared to 1625 this year.

The exams, being conducted by the West African Education Council (WAEC), commenced on Monday with English Language and Religious and Moral Education.

GNA

