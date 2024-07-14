Donald Trump says he was shot in ear during political rally

Washington, July 14, (dpa/GNA) – Former US president Donald Trump said he was shot in the ear during a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Writing on his social media site Truth Social, Trump said a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening,” he wrote.

Trump said one person had been killed and another badly injured during the incident.

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country,” he wrote.

Trump was escorted to safety by Secret Service agents, after gunshots were heard during the rally. Videos from the scene showed Trump lifting his fist as he was escorted off stage with a bloody ear.

GNA

