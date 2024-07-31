Court sentences rider for road traffic offences 

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), July 31, GNA – The Hohoe Magistrate’s Court has sentenced Justice Adzaglo, a rider, for riding without license, use of motorcycle without insurance and without road worthiness.

Adzaglo pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced on his own plea to an amount GH¢1,800 or serve four months in prison if he defaults.

The Court, presided over by Madam Comfort Asamoah Sarpong, ordered the convict not to use any motor or vehicle on the road until he acquired a license.

Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, the Prosecutor, told the Court that on July 18, 2024, at about 0605 hours, personnel of the Volta North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, who were on duty at the Hohoe main market traffic light, spotted the convict.

He was riding a Vista motorcycle with registration number M-21-VR 462 emerging from the Alabato Pharmacy direction, and on reaching the main market traffic light, refused to stop when the light was red and he rode through.

Chief Inspector Aziati said Adzaglo was intercepted and asked to switch off the engine and hand over the ignition key of the motorcycle to the MTTD official for onward processing.

He said after turning off the engine, Adzaglo refused to hand over the key, so the police had to push the motorcycle from that spot to the police station.

Chief Inspector Aziati said the convict later followed up to the police station and during an interrogation, it was found out that he did not have a riding license.

He said it was also found that the motorcycle did not have insurance and road use certificate on it.

GNA

