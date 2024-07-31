Bulgaria to host 47th Session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025

Sofia, July 31 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria will host the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025, said the the Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.

The proposal was voted on July 31 at the current 46th session of UNESCO in Delhi, India.

The Bulgarian side raised its candidacy after Culture Minister Nayden Todorov held a series of meetings with delegates from various countries. The initiative revived support from all parliamentary parties in the country.

Minister Todorov stressed that this will be an immense opportunity for all involved in culture and science to meet and exchange experience with colleagues from all over the world, and will also benefit businesses, young people and the country as a whole.

“Bulgaria’s candidacy did something considered by many to be “impossible” – it united all parliamentary parties around one cause,” added the Minister.

On July 30, the Council of Ministers approved the candidacy of Prof. Dr. Nikolay Nenov for the chairmanship of the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025 and the holding of the 47th session of The UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Sofia in June/July 2025.

Nikolay Nenov is a professor of museology and ethnology, director of the Regional History Museum in Ruse. His scientific interests are in the field of cultural heritage and museology, problems of urban ethnology and cultural tourism.

He is an expert in intangible cultural heritage and a lecturer at the University of Ruse. Prof. Nenov is a member of the National Council for Intangible Cultural Heritage at the Ministry of Culture, as well as Representative of Bulgaria for the Roman Emperors and Danube Wine Route and the Iron Age Danube Route.

Hosting such a prestigious event highlights the country’s commitment to world heritage conservation and promotes global cooperation in this area, said the Ministry of Culture, adding that it will also bring significant advantages for Bulgaria, such as increasing international prestige; increased interest in cultural and natural sites which will stimulate the tourist flow and the economy; new opportunities to strengthen diplomatic ties and cooperation with other countries; increased chances of receiving financial and technical assistance from UNESCO for the protection and development of the Bulgarian world heritage sites; as well as promoting education and awareness among people about the importance of cultural and natural heritage.

The 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is expected to include delegations from 150 countries, or about 1,500 people. The session is traditionally held within 10 days in the months of June and July. Along with the main session, specialized forums and events from different countries will also be organized.

Bulgaria was accepted as a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO on May 17, 1956. The last time this country hosted a similar forum of the organization was back in 1985.

