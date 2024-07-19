Concerned Chiefs of North condemns spate of killings in Wa, Bole 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, July 19, GNA-The Concerned Chiefs of the North (CCN-Ghana), a group of Chiefs in northern Ghana, has condemned the recent spate of killings at Bole and Wa and called on the security agencies to intensify efforts to arrest the situation.

This was in a statement issued by the CCN-Ghana and signed by Chief Naa Jamaah Mataraah, its chairman, and Chief Tandawura Alhaji Amin, its Co-coordinator, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Friday.

The statement said, “The Concerned Chiefs of the North (CCN-Ghana) are deeply disturbed by the recent spate of targeted killings in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region and Bole District in the Savannah Region.

“We condemn in the strongest terms these senseless and brutal acts of violence that have resulted in the loss of precious lives.”

The statement expressed the heartfelt condolences of the group to the families and loved ones of the victims and called on the security agencies to intensify their efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The statement also urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to address the security concerns in the two regions and ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens.

It called on traditional authorities, religious leaders, and civil society organisations “To join forces in condemning these heinous crimes and promote peace and unity in our communities.”

GNA

