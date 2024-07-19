Leaders must be truthful, ethical  

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July, 19, GNA – Madam Juliet A. Amoah, Country Director of Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana (EPL), says leaders ought to be truthful and ethical.

She, therefore, charged graduates of Cohort of Public Service Fellows to uphold the values of integrity and ethics in leadership in the public and private sectors.

Speaking at the 5th graduation ceremony of the Cohort of Public Service Fellows, Madam Amoah said, that as they stepped into their roles in the various public sector organizations, they should stay true to the values of integrity and ethical leadership imbibed in them during the course.

She advised them to continue to seek knowledge, be bold in their pursuit of innovative solutions to systemic challenges and most of all, remember that their work, actions and inactions directly impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

She said during the course of the fellowship, graduates had undertaken policy assessment projects and influenced institutions and programmes in their respective partner-host organisations.

The Country Director said the graduates had not only demonstrated exceptional skills in achieving workplace targets but also in showcasing ethical leadership.

She said, “Everyone is a leader where they are and they have a sphere of influence, we teach our Fellows to extend that reach of influence and to focus on how they can create value rather than on their job titles.”

“That, and a dedication to a high work ethic helps them to make contributions to critical national development initiatives across various ministries, public agencies and policy-facing CSOs across the country,” she noted.

Their accomplishments, she said, were proof that their focus on ethical behaviour and integrity was deserving and working.

Citing that in an era where the challenges facing the nation were complex and multifaceted, she said the role of a competent, ethical public service could not be overstated.

She said, “You, our graduating fellows, represent the future of Ghana’s public service”, adding that “Your fresh perspectives, innovative ideas and commitment to excellence are exactly what our nation needs to progress and prosper”.

“On behalf of EPL Ghana, I want to express our deepest gratitude to our partners at the Mastercard Foundation who have contributed to the sustainability of the Fellowship,” she stated.

The Course was initiated in partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of Ghana (OHCS) in September 2018, with support from various stakeholders.

The Fifth Cohort of Public Sector Fellows has gone through a rigorous one-year programme of training, mentorship and active supervision in their jobs from experienced personalities in relevant capacities.

These interventions have provided them with the initial critical skills that have enabled them to contribute meaningfully to their placement organisations.

Graduands are expected to continue to work to positively impact the delivery of public goods and services.

Madam Elizabeth Ofori, Head of Programme, EPL- Ghana, advised graduating students to make a change in their services to the citizenry.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

