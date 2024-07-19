NCCE hosts police-community dialogue at Kpalbe 

By Rosemary Wayo

Kpalbe (S/R), July 19, GNA-The North East Gonja District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has hosted a police-community dialogue, targeted at preventing violent extremism.

The dialogue was aimed at strengthening the relations between the Police and the community to facilitate collaboration.

It was undertaken under the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism (PCVE) initiative of the NCCE, funded by the European Union.

In attendance were personnel of the Ghana Police Service, youth and women groups, political party representatives and religious leaders.

Participants were given a platform to ask questions about Police operations and to provide recommendations on issues of concern.

Madam Martha Bagbin, North East Gonja District Director, NCCE, addressing participants at the event at Kpalbe, said there were existing gaps between the Police and residents in many communities, and indicated that the dialogue sought to bridge such gaps.

She said uniformed men had the responsibility of protecting the community and added that they should not be regarded as enemies and encouraged members of the community to volunteer information to the Police on unusual and criminal cases that could mar the security of society.

She urged young girls to beware of potential terrorists, who might appear as deceitful suitors, adding terrorists did not operate as masked men.

Inspector Haruna Mohammed, Kpalbe, Police Station Officer, educated participants on the roles of the Police in maintaining peace.

He sought the community’s collaboration in police operations and stated that the police needed information from residents to act accordingly and they were working to stop the alarming theft and drug abuse issues in the area.

Mr. Issah Imoro, North East Gonja District Coordinator, commended the NCCE for the gesture and said placing value on peace was a step toward its maintenance.

He said politics was about interests and choices and urged members of the community to make their choices in December peacefully devoid of threats and violence.

He said embracing peace was a show of appreciation to predecessors, who fought for the country’s independence.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

