Climate change efforts must transcend conferences

By Jibril Abdul Mumuni

Accra, July 27, GNA – Mrs. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Minister of Water and Sanitation Resources, says climate change efforts must go beyond conferences to real actions and policy advocacy.

She said African governments, civil society organisations and the private sector must continue to advocate for policies that prioritised environmental sustainability and social equity.

The Minister, who was speaking at the closing ceremony of Evidence to Action conference, said such policies must also empower communities with the tools and knowledge needed to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing climate.

The Conference, which was held at the University of Ghana on the theme, “Resilience and Climate Change Adaptation,” explored the linkages and synergies between key concepts that are essential for addressing the impacts of climate change, especially in Africa.

It also provided a platform for discussing innovative research and evidence on climate change and its impact on Sub-Saharan Africa.

The conference took place between July 22 and 26, 2024, comprising two days of pre-conference events, side events, and a three-day conference and exhibition.

It brought together experts, government experts, government actors, policymakers, the private sector, and entrepreneurs in the climate resilience space to deliberate on climate adaptation and resilience on the African continent.

The Minister commended participants, speakers, and organisers for their dedication and passion towards climate change efforts and urged them to turn the evidence proposed at the conference into actions to save the planet and future generations.

Her outfit, she asserted, was currently reviewing the 2010 Environmental Sanitation Policy hence, some of the outcomes of the conference would be incorporated into the policy.

At the end of the conference, participants made certain key evidence-based recommendations to African countries to consider in their bid to tackle climate change.

Presenting the recommendations on behalf of the conference, Mr. Seth Kugblenu, Director, Communication and Policy, International Centre for Evaluation and Development, said the conference recommended that adaptation efforts must have a grassroots and community focus and incorporate technology and innovation to enhance adaptive capacity.

The conference also recommended that development plans must be better structured and effectively communicated in African countries.

The conference, he noted, also identified certain hurdles that stalled Africa’s efforts in climate adaptation and resilience.

The challenges included inadequate inclusion and participation of beneficiaries in the climate change value chain.

Mr. Kugblenu said inadequate collaboration between researchers, policymakers, and other actors also stalled climate change efforts on the continent.

GNA

