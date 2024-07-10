Christians urged to continually obey God, fulfill their destinies

By Iddi Yire

Tema, July 10, GNA – Reverend Paul Morgan-Adorsu, the Tema District Pastor of the Great Commission Church International (GCCI) has appealed to Christians to strive to fulfill their God-given destinies.

He warned that in life, there were destiny killers, but the child of God must persevere in the face of all challenges to achieve his God-given destiny.

“It is not every dream that you have to tell people, they will kill your dream. Don’t be quick to tell people your dreams and visions to people, there are destiny killers around,” Rev Morgan-Adorsu stated in his homily at the climax of the 2024 Conference of Destiny (COD) of the Tema District of the GCCI at Grace Temple in Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

The week-long prayer and fasting conference on the theme “Un-Limiting Your Limited” was attended by the congregants from the eight branches of GCCI Tema District; namely Grace Temple, Maranatha Assembly, Mount Zion Assembly, Refuge Temple, Tema Main Assembly, Tema Newtown Assembly, Prampram Assembly and Mexico City Assembly.

Citing the story of Joseph and his brothers in the Bible, Rev Morgan-Adorsu reiterated that the journey to fulfilling one’s destiny was full of trials and temptations.

He said the dream killers of Joseph were his own brothers and the wife of Potiphar, and that because Joseph was committed and obedient to God, he was able to fulfill his God-given destiny.

The District Pastor, citing the story of Samson in the Bible, noted that Samson lost his life through lust; declaring that “through lust, you can destroy your own destiny.”

He said Jesus Christ during his earthly ministry was obedient to God in all things.

Quoting from the Bible, the District Pastor, referring to Jesus, said: “Though he were a Son, yet learnt obedience by the things which he suffered.”

Rev Morgan-Adorsu urged Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ by being obedient to God in all things.

