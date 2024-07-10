Prove your critics wrong – Asantehene counsels NAPO

By Stephen Asante

Accra, July 10, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential running mate for the 2024 General Election, to work to justify his selection by the party’s leadership.

He said the Manhyia-South Member of Parliament’s (MP) endorsement by the NPP leadership signified the trust that the ruling party had in him, therefore, he should work hard to prove his critics wrong.

“You should embrace team work and demonstrate utmost respect for the party, especially the presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” the Asantehene noted when the NPP’s leadership paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi.

The team was led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who officially introduced Dr Opoku-Prempeh to the king.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu said the NPP presidential running mate ought to be mindful of the task ahead, stating that his selection was a call duty.

“You are expected to be humble, submissive, and rise to the occasion for which you have been chosen,” the king noted, urging him to work closely with the party’s rank and file.

Multi-party democracy, he said, was about addressing the needs of the people, thus, he should bring his expertise to bear on the country’s development and growth.

Dr Opoku-Prempeh has been a key figure in the governing party’s affairs since assuming power in 2017, having served as a Minister of Education, and later as the Energy Minister.

The NPP, a centre-right and liberal-conservative political party, has been one of the two dominant parties in the country’s multi-party democracy under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

Since 1992, the Party has had the late Professor Albert Adu-Boahen, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the current President Akufo-Addo, as flagbearers at various stages.

President Akufo-Addo, while introducing Dr Opoku-Prempeh to the gathering, was optimistic the governing party would win resoundingly in forthcoming elections.

The party was basking on its successes in good governance, the President stated, citing the pragmatic programmes and projects undertaken in all sectors of the economy to bring development to the people.

In Vice President Dr Bawumia and Dr Opoku-Premeph, the NPP had a formidable presidential pair to catapult the party to victory, he emphasised.

“I have come to know these two gentlemen very well, having worked with them over the years under my Administration.

“I believe they are the best that the nation could have in securing the future,” the President noted.

The stakes are high as the governing party goes into this year’s elections seeking to retain power amid the prevailing economic challenges, with a stiff competition from the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Political pundits expect the presidential elections to be a close race, with all the dynamics and intricacies at play.

The choice of NAPO as the presidential running mate is expected to boost the NPP’s chances in the polls, particularly consolidating the party’s votes in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the governing NPP.

GNA

