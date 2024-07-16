Chinese, Russian navies conduct 4th joint maritime patrol

ABOARD DESTROYER YINCHUAN, July 15, (Xinhua/GNA) — The Chinese and Russian navies, recently conducted their fourth joint maritime patrol in sea areas of the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean, and entered a specific area of the South China Sea on Sunday.

The joint patrol, planned in accordance with an annual schedule and mutual agreement between both countries, does not target any third party, and is unrelated to current international or regional situations.

The joint patrol fleet consists of Chinese missile destroyer Yinchuan and missile frigate Hengshui, and a Russian frigate. The Chinese comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu also joined the fleet to provide the necessary replenishment.

It marks the fourth China-Russia joint maritime patrol since 2021.

The fleet engaged in exercises such as inspection operations, and helicopter landings during the patrol, which has enhanced the mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the two militaries.

The joint patrol has also achieved the objectives of strengthening strategic mutual trust, honing combat capabilities, and improving joint maritime security responses, thus laying a solid foundation for deepening and improving the mechanism of China-Russia joint maritime patrols, and advancing friendly and practical cooperation.

GNA

