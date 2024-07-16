Tackling violent extremism requires clear strategy – UNDP 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, July 16, GNA – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has advocated the need for a clear strategy and involvement of stakeholders to tackle violent extremism in Ghana.

“Tackling violent extremism requires a clear strategy for the involvement of all stakeholders,” Dr Edward Ampratwum, UNDP’s Head of Governance and Growth, said at the opening of a three-day forum to review the national framework for countering violent extremism and terrorism in Ghana.

The forum, organized by the UNDP in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, brought together Government and Non-Government Organizations concerned with the business of countering violent extremism and terrorism in Ghana.

It was supported by the German Cooperation and the Australian Aid through the UNDP.

Dr Ampratwum said since 2019, Ghana had a national framework for preventing and countering violent extremism and terrorism in response to the call by the UN Secretary-General’s plan of action for preventing violent extremism.

He said it was important to review the progress of the framework and the implementation to include other emerging threats such as Artificial Intelligence, social media and online hate speech.

According to him, even though Ghana was a stable and peaceful country, it was not immune from attacks of violent extremists and terrorists as witnessed in its neighbouring countries.

“Though Ghana has not recorded any attacks, it is critical to address the underlying challenges and drivers, including conflicts in many parts of the country,” he added.

The UNDP, Dr Ampratwum said remained steadfast in its commitment to support Ghana’s effort to prevent and counter violent extremism.

Mr Daniel Osei Bonsu, the Deputy Director of the National Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre, said the national framework for countering violent extremism and terrorism had not been reviewed for the past five years.

That, he said was of concern to them, and that the review meeting was a significant milestone in Ghana’s history, “There has been quite a lot happening in the sub-region. The patterns and dynamics in the sub-region are one of concern.”

He said that even though Ghana was not pressured by happenings in the sub-region, it was concerned by activities undertaken across the borders, noting that the Upper East was one of the important Regions in the country, considering its proximity to Burkina Faso and Togo.

He said there were visible strategies from the national to the regional level in place with the right professionalism, which had curtailed some of the spillovers from other jurisdictions proximal to Ghana.

Madam Candice Hooper, a representative from the Australia High Commission, said her country supported income-generating activities in communities across Ghana and the West African region through contributions to regional programs, which included the UNDP’s Atlantic Corridor program, and Australia’s Direct Aid Program, and small-scale grants that provided funding to projects at the community level.

Alhaji Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, said the forum was useful as it provided the platform for stakeholders to explore innovative strategies for addressing the current challenges of violent extremism and terrorism in Ghana.

He said the fight against violent extremism and terrorism was not one that could be won by a single entity or approach, “It requires the concerted efforts of government agencies, civil society and the private sector.

“We therefore have to work together and support the government’s efforts in this regard, as we strive to create a safer and a more secure environment for all our people,” Alhaji Dr Salih said.

