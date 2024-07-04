Chief Justice declares July 15 to 19 as ADR Week 

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, July 04, GNA – Justice Mrs Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, the Chief Justice, has declared 15 to 19 July 2024 as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) week nationwide.

It would be the second of the three series observed thrice yearly, apart from March and November.

In a press release signed by Mr Alex Nartey, National Coordinator of ADR, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, it said “We wish to bring to the attention of the general public that the Chief Justice, has declared Monday, 15th to Friday, 19th July 2024 as ADR Week for this Legal Year Term.”

It gave the theme for the week as, “Building the Pillars of Justice through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).”

“The rationale for the ADR week is to afford the ADR Directorate of the Judicial Service the opportunity to inform the citizenry of the presence of ADR within the court system, its importance in seeking justice and how to take advantage of such an important process for a meaningful access to justice especially, the poor and the vulnerable,” it added.

“It is also to afford court users whose cases are pending before the courts, the benefit of using ADR during the week under the “Mass Mediation Exercise.”

The release said a total of 138 Courts, comprising 35 Circuit Courts and 103 District Courts shall participate by devoting the whole week for settlement of Court cases with ADR across the country.

There would be courtroom education on ADR to deepen knowledge of ADR among the litigating public by Judges, Magistrates and ADR officials throughout the week, it noted.

The Bar (lawyers), disputants, the Media and the public are therefore encouraged to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this Legal Year Term’s ADR Week a success, the press release appealed.

It said ADR had been adopted by the Judicial Service of Ghana as part of its adjudication process dubbed, “Court-Connected ADR.”

GNA

