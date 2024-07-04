NASPA has not declared any strike 

Accra, July 04, GNA-The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), the official representative body of national service personnel, says the Association has not declared any strike.

NASPA is, therefore, urging the public to disregard the statement from a group calling itself the ” Concerned NSS Personnel Association of Ghana” which has declared a strike for National Service Personnel over delayed payment of monthly allowances.

In a statement issued by the National President of NASPA, Mr Gideon Osei, in Accra said the Association was actively engaged with the management of the National Service Scheme to address the delayed payment of monthly allowances for National Service Personnel.

“We urge the public to disregard the statement from the “Concerned NSS Personnel Association of Ghana,” (CONSAG) as they are not a recognised organisation.

“NASPA is actively engaged with the National Service Scheme (NSS) management to address the recent delays in allowance payments.

“We are pleased to inform all personnel that allowances for April 2024 have been processed and paid and will be reflected in your accounts by Friday, July 5, 2024.

“Allowances for May 2024 will be paid next week, by Friday, July 12, 2024,” the statement added.

It said NASPA remained committed to the well-being of service personnel and is working diligently with the management of the Scheme to prevent future delays and ensure the timely reflection of allowances in their e-zwich accounts.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please remain calm and continue your valuable service to our nation.

“We assure you that NASPA is actively addressing your concerns for a smooth and supported National Service experience,” the statement read.

GNA

