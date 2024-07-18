Chief Imam calls on Muslims to pay taxes for national development  

Accra, July 18, GNA – Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, has urged Muslims to pay their taxes to raise revenue for the country’s developmental projects.

He assured the government of his commitment to encouraging Imams in the country to use their pulpit to educate the Muslim communities on the need for tax compliance.

The Chief Imam said this through Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the spokesperson for the Chief Imam, when a delegation from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) paid a courtesy call on the Muslim leader.

The visit was to appeal to the Chief Imam to support the Authority in intensifying its education on tax-related matters.

Sheikh Sharubutu underscored the importance of tax payment for national development, adding, “The country’s economic stability rested on paying our taxes.”

He said it was imperative for all to pay taxes to meet the domestic revenue target, pledging the Muslims support to complement the Authority to increase awareness of tax compliance.

“We believed that payment of taxes was a civic and national duty. Our domestic revenue needs to grow, and we will support by encouraging Muslims to pay their taxes,” he said.

He called on the Authority to help ensure accountability from the revenue collected to build the trust and confidence of the public.

Brigadier-General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, Commissioner, Customs Division of GRA, said the visit was important because the Authority had dedicated July/August as the month for tax education.

“We need the religious bodies to support our activities to raise revenue for the country because we know that those who are faithful will heed the dictates of the Quoran and pay their taxes,” he said.

He said the payment of taxes was not easy, but he was optimistic that the influence of the Chief Imam would encourage the Muslim faithful to acknowledge the need for tax compliance.

That, he stressed, was necessary because tax education and compliance played a key role in revenue mobilisation for the country’s development.

He assured the Authority’s resolve to intensify tax education campaigns so that citizens would appreciate the voluntary need to honour their tax obligations.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the Authority collaborated with the Methodist Church Ghana to strengthen the partnership between the Church and the Authority and intensify education on tax compliance.

The Church, in collaboration with GRA, developed a document dubbed “Weekly Bible Lesson” to educate the congregation on tax-related issues.

The Authority says that currently, tax compliance is below 30 percent, a phenomenon that needs to be addressed.

The team presented an undisclosed amount of money and donated assorted items, including bags of rice, cartons of frytol oil, packs of bottled water, cartons of tomato sauce, and packs of soft drinks.

