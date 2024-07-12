Youths urged to shun social vices and embrace productivity 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mafi Dzogolokope (V/R), July 12, GNA – Togbe Dzogolo Atiamoah II, the Dufia of Mafi Dzogolokope and its allied towns in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region, has admonished the youth to avoid social vices and channel their energy into productive endeavours.

This followed Togbui Dzogolo’s concern about the alarming rate of drug abuse and other destructive behaviours among the youths in the district.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) about the importance of prioritizing the well-being and prospects of the youths since they would become the leaders of the country in years to come.

He lamented how many young people were engaging themselves into smoking marijuana, and sniffing unhealthy substances, which deteriorates their health.

The Dufia encouraged the youth to engage themselves in activities that promoted their personal growth, learning, and community development.

Togbe pledged his commitment to the well-being and success of the youth in the district and called on all relevant stakeholders to join forces to ensure that the future of the young people was protected.

Togbui Dzogolo called on individuals and corporate Ghana to support the youths in diverse ways to unearth their potential.

He encouraged the youth to make positive choices and strive for a brighter future.

