Caesarkorpe chief hosts commemoration feast for community founder

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Caesarkorpe-Ada, July 30, GNA – Nene Meshack Tetteh Caesar III, Chief of Caesarkorpe in Ada, has hosted a four-day feast to honour and remember the founder of the community, the late Numo Israel Henry Caesar, who passed away 30 years ago.

Late Numo Israel Henry Caesar was a pioneering figure who brought the preaching of the gospel to Ada and established Caesarkorpe in the 1850s.

Nene Meshack Tetteh Caesar III, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, iinitially, the area was known as “A mi lɛ I sa,” meaning “I deserved it” but was later changed to Caesarkorpe due to trading activities and issues with pronunciation of the initial Dangme name.

He emphasised the importance of leaving a legacy stating that, “Late Numo Israel Henry Caesar left a legacy by establishing this community, and I must do my best to maintain it and ensure my people are safe.”

He said for the past five years of being the chief, he has implemented several developmental projects and initiatives, including the construction of a clinic for the community, renovation of school buildings, community toilet facility, and many others.

Nene Tetteh Asigbey III, chief of Asigbey-Korpe, who also doubles as the Chairman for Ada Community Chiefs Association, used the occasion to urge residents of Ada to maintain peace during the elections, emphasising the need for unity among the people.

He also advised individuals to report suspicious activities to the security agencies.

Nene Dameh Sewu III, chief of Togbloku Okor, appealed to those who would attend this year’s Asafotufiami Festival to prioritise their safety, especially women, who should avoid indecent dressing and maintain good conduct.

The commemoration feast was a significant event that brought together community members to honour their founder’s legacy and promote unity and development.

The occasion served as a reminder of the importance of leaving a legacy and working towards the betterment of the community.

GNA

