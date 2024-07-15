15-Year-Old Boy dies after alleged beaten by mother 

Kasoa (C/R), July 30, GNA – A 15-year-old boy has died in Kasoa American Town after allegedly being beaten by his mother for stealing GH¢80.00.

According to information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the boy’s mother, owner of a popular Bakery in American Town, said her GH¢80.00 was missing and suspected her son of stealing the amount over the weekend.

She allegedly beat him and threatened to hand him over to the Police if he failed to confess but the boy tragically died in a taxi on their way to the Police station.

On Monday 29, the GNA visited the victim’s home and found a gathering of relatives dressed in mourning attire.

Although they declined to speak on the matter, they said the incident had been reported to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command.

However, further checks at the Police station revealed that no such report had been filed.

The mother’s shop was found under lock and key when the GNA visited.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Mother and Child Hospital at CP, a suburb of Kasoa.

GNA

