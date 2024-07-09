Biden’s doctor dismisses White House neurologist visit concerns

Washington, Jul. 9, (dpa/GNA) – Following US media reports about a Parkinson’s specialist visiting the White House multiple times, US President Joe Biden’s personal physician stated on Monday that the president “has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical.”

Biden’s personal physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter published on Monday that neurological specialist Dr. Cannard “examined President Biden for each of his annual physicals.”

“President Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical,” he added.

He said Cannard has been visiting patients at the White House for a dozen years and was not chosen “because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist.”

The statement by Biden’s personal physician comes after a heated debate had broken out at a press conference between journalists and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The New York Times, citing official visitor logs, reported that Cannard had visited the White House eight times since last summer. Jean-Pierre refused to respond to questions about why Cannard had been visiting the White House regularly over the past few months.

According to O’Connor, the results of the neurological examination by Cannard were made public each time, most recently at the end of February.

The published health report stated that there were no indications of possible strokes or Parkinson’s disease, and that the president showed “no tremor, either at rest or with activity,” the letter said.

Biden, 81, has increasingly faced questions about his mental fitness since his TV debate with Republican challenger Donald Trump.

A debate was sparked in the US over whether Biden is the right Democratic presidential candidate for the November election due to his age. Biden has rejected any doubts and refuses to take a cognitive health test to assess his mental abilities.

The White House’s recent action is uncommon and indicates the increasing pressure. The release of the letter likely aims to dispel any rumors suggesting the possibility of Parkinson’s disease. Jean-Pierre told the press briefing that he is not being treated for the disease.

