2024 BECE; Ketu North MCE tours examination centres 

BY Michael Foli

Dzodze(V/R), July 10, GNA – Mr Anthony Avogbedor, the Ketu North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has toured some examination centres in the municipality to encourage the candidates to put up their best.

He visited the Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School and Wovenu Senior High Technical School centres.

Mr Avogbedor reminded the candidates that it was time to demonstrate their knowledge in all the subjects they were taught adding that: “With God by your side, you will come out with flying colors.”

He urged them to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the exam and eschew all forms of malpractices.

Mr Raphael Mawuko Amenyo, the Municipal Education Director, assured the candidates of success and encouraged them to approach the questions without fear.

The MCE was accompanied by the Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Mr Adenyo Jasper, the Municipal Education Director, Mr Raphael Mawuko Amenyo, the Municipal Girls Education Officer, Ms Ruth Gawu, and other staff of the Education Directorate.

The exam, which started with English Language on Monday, July 8, is expected to conclude on Monday, July 15, with Arabic.

The Ketu North Municipality has 1,972 registered candidates.

GNA

