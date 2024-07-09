BECE: Eight absentees recorded at centres in Tamale, Sagnarigu

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, July 09, GNA – Eight absentees have been recorded across six centres in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Tamale and Sagnarigu Municipalities.

The centres are three each in the Kalpohin Senior High School (SHS) and Tamale SHS.

The Kalpohin SHS centres had 786 candidates seated for the first paper when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the centre, while the centres at the Tamale SHS had 925.

Except for two candidates confirmed sick by a centre supervisor, other supervisors said they had no knowledge of the absentees.

The GNA observed that the examinations proceeded smoothly at all six centres with candidates writing the English paper under strict supervision.

This year’s BECE is scheduled to end on Friday July 12, for some candidates and on Monday, July 15, for candidates registered for Arabic.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

