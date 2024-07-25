Asafotufiami: The war festival depicting rich Ada heritage in eight days

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 25, GNA – Indigenes of Ada, in the Greater Accra Region, are gearing up for another edition of the annual Asafotufiami festival which begins Tuesday, August 1, 2024.

The celebration, as always, provides an opportunity for traditional leaders and citizens to remember their rich ancestry, take stock of the previous year, renew family ties and forge ahead for socio-economic development.

This 2024 edition is themed: “Upholding the Discipline of Our Forebears as a Tool for the Sustainable Development and Unity of Ada,” and comes with a series of activities scheduled from Tuesday, August 1, 2024, to Tuesday, August 8, 2024.

The line-up of activities includes a candlelight procession on the eve of the festival as the Christian community prays for the success of the celebration. This would be followed by “Soobi-Soobi” Home Coming Float on August 1, which symbolises the return of Ada citizens in the Diaspora.

Day two would involve the visit to the “Sacred Forest at Luhuese” to commemorate the wars fought by forebears of the land to defend Ada territories.

There will also be the display of the “Mystery Basket of Ada,” where a traditional priest fetches water with a basket, displaying the rich cultural heritage of the people.

In addition to outdoor music and film festivals, the annual “Miss Asafotu” pageant will feature prominently ahead of the grand durbar of chiefs and people, scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Amidst the display of stunning heritage of the people, there will also be supporting events such as the “Royal Walk, Tug of Peace, Boat Race, Traditional Drumming Day, Community Soccer Gala and Food Bazar,” all of which will culminate in a Thanksgiving Service on August 8, 2024.

Ada is noted for its tourist attractions, such as the Estuary and beautiful islands, Aqua Safari Resort, and others.

The festival is expected to attract domestic and international tourists. It would provide an opportunity for businesses to highlight their brands and solicit prospective clients.

“Asafotufiami,” translated as “Divisional Firing of Musket” in the Dangme language, remains the most prominent traditional festival of the people of Ada.

According to oral and written history, indigenes of the land fought many battles, such as the “Katamanso” war of 1826 and the “Glover” war of 1876, in a bid to establish their territory.

Throughout the wars, the forebears of the land withstood attacks, which led to the establishment of the Ada kingdom.

The battles were said to have come with rituals, such as feet washing and firing of muskets, which were put in place to welcome brave soldiers and war heroes back home.

When the wars ended, the rituals ceased. However, the people subsequently felt the need to institute the festival (Asafotufiami) to celebrate their ancestors, past chiefs, and warriors, who contributed to the establishment of Ada.

An aspect of the celebration, as captured in public records, is the procession to “Kpomkpo-Panya”— the departing and landing point for warriors returning from battle in the past.

That is where Asafo companies perform rituals including firing of muskets, and wash their feet and hands to “neutralise” evil and bad omen over the past the year, and pray for prosperous years ahead.

Asafotufiami is not a mere celebration but the enactment of the bravery, resilience, and other significant history of the people of Ada, in the spirit of unity and shared progress.

GNA

