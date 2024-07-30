Amenuveve SIV Organisation donates to VIMA Children’s Home

By Caleb Kuleke

Saviefe-Gbedome (V/R), July 30, GNA – Amenuveve SIV Organisation, a non-profit social company, has supplied reusable sanitary pads to girls at the VIMA Children’s Home at Saviefe-Gbedome, in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The Organisation produced the pads under the brand name Volta Pad, which is the country’s first reusable sanitary pad recognised by the Ghana Standards Authority, and it is of good quality and long-lasting.

The organisation supplied similar items to some girls in Adaklu, in the Adaklu District, and aims to provide 500 girls with the products this year.

Mr Robert Tornu, a Board Member of the Organisation who funded the donation as part of his birthday celebration, told Ghana News Agency that the gesture was intended to assist girls who could not afford the product.

He stated that due to financial constraints, some girls were unable to buy pads and instead used rags and pieces of cloth.

Mr Tornu indicated that many girls missed school during their menstrual periods due to a lack of pads, which had major ramifications for their academic performance.

Madam Roberta Donkor, the Organization’s Manageress, educated the girls on how to use the pad and encouraged them to practice personal hygiene to be healthy.

She also took them through some dos and don’ts for menstrual hygiene and urged the girls to follow them to avoid disease transmission.

Mr Narh Agbo, Board Chairman for the Organisation, appealed for support to enable them produce more of the pads to meet demand.

He stated that support for the company would help provide jobs for many people, particularly women who would be sowing the pads, allowing them to become economically independent and contributing to the growth of the economy.

Mr Stephen Amert, Manager of the Children’s Home, expressed gratitude to the organisation for the gift and used the occasion to request additional assistance in caring for the children in the home.

GNA

