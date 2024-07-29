Akontombra District Assembly supports 60 PWDs with skills, start-up kits

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Akontombra (WN/R), July 29, GNA – The Akontombra District Assembly of the Western North Region has supported 60 Persons with Disability (PWDs) with various social interventions.

They were given skills training, provided with medical care, and supported with Startup kits with monies from the Common Fund for PWDs.

Mr. Yawson Amoah, the District Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency that 20 received training in soap, detergents and liquid-soap making with Gh500 cash each as seed capital.

Ten received GHC1000 each in medical support, while the remaining 30 received items such as popcorn machines, refrigerators, and fufu pounding machines.

The support aligned with the three percent of the District Assemblies Common Fund, set aside to support PWDs to improve their lives.

Mr Amoah commended President Akufo-Addo for increasing the funds from two to three percent, which had helped make significant changes in the socio-economic lives of such vulnerable groups.

The decision to offer skills training, medical support, and equipment to the PWDs were based on a needs assessment by the District Social Welfare Department, Mr Amoah said.

“The Government, through the district assembly with support from the member of Parliament, Mr Alex Djonoboah Tetteh, would continue to seek the welfare of persons with disability in the district to enable them to be useful to themselves and society at large,” he said.

Madam Abrefi Charlotte, the Social Welfare Officer of the Assembly, said advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the training and use the seed capital to establish small businesses to improve the local economy.

Mr Kwadwo Gyebi, the Chairman of the PWDs, Akontombra District, lauded the Government, the District Assembly, Social Welfare Department, and the Member of Parliament for the support.

GNA

