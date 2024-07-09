Akatsi North MP tours BECE centers, pray for good grades

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Ave Dakpa (V/R), July 9, GNA – Mr Peter Nortu Kotoe, Member of Parliament of Akatsi North Constituency, on Monday, wished all BECE candidates in his area the best of luck.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe toured the Ave Senior High School campus, which has two different centers “A” and “B” with 543 candidates drawn from 29 public schools and 2 private schools across the district.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe, in an engagement with the candidates encouraged them and urged them to obey the examination rules.

“You invested all your energy and time into studying for this examination all these years. So do not let just a moment ruin this effort and hard work, obey all exam rules and regulations,” he advised.

He further urged the invigilators to be considerate during the discharge of their duties in order not to intimidate the candidates or put any form of fear in them.

“I hope that they all come out successfully and climb through the academic ladder towards a brighter future,” he added.

During the visit, the GNA also observed one absentee and three pregnancy-related cases at center A.

GNA

