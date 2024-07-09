2024 BECE: Kadjebi records seven absentees, two pregnancies, five nursing mothers

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), July 9, GNA – Kadjebi District in the Oti Region, has recorded seven absentees, two pregnancies and five nursing mothers on day one of the on-going Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

One of the absentee candidates is reported dead, another one sick, three others severely sick and hospitalised, while the whereabout of the remaining two are unknown.

Mr. Christopher Agorkle, Kadjebi District Examination Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the district had five examination centres comprising; KASEC “A”, KASEC “B”, DOPASS “A”, DOPASS “B” and Dodo-Amanfrom E.P JHS centres.

Mr. Agorkle said at KASEC “A” Centre where 287 candidates are supposed to sit for the examination, 286 candidates involving 149 boys and 117 girls were present, with one absentee, while that of KASEC “B” centre where 246 candidates are to write the examination, 130 boys and 115 girls have shown-up, with one absenting.

The Examination Officer said at DOPASS “A ” where 164 candidates including; 85 boys and 79 girls are to write, all were present, whereas DOPASS “B” centre where 242 candidates are to sit for the examination, 117boys and 112 girls were present, with three absentees who are all boys who were reported hospitalised.

He said the Dodo-Amanfrom E.P JHS centre where 361 candidates are to write, 213boys and 147girls have shown up to write the examination with one absent.

The Kadjebi District registered 1,300 candidates including; 605females and 695males for the 2024 BECE as against 1,503 candidates including; 817males and 686females in 2023.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

