BECE progressing smoothly in Northern Region

By Nurudeen Ibrahim

Tamale, July 09, GNA – This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) is progressing smoothly in the Northern Region where 33,844 candidates are expected to take the exam.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some of the centres including the Vittin Senior High School (SHS) Ghana (SHS) and Tamale (SHS) in the Tamale and Sagnarigu Assemblies showed that the examination was going well at all the centres visited.

Mr Iddrisu Abubakar, a supervisor at the Vittin SHS examinations centre, told the GNA that the candidates were seated before the stipulated time, adding the process had been smooth.

He said no candidate was absent at the time of the visit, and there was not any form of problem recorded.

The candidates are expected to end the examination on July 12, while candidates sitting for Arabic examination will finish on July 15.

