2024 Election: Ghana is in crisis; needs experienced hands — Mahama 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, July 18, GNA – Mr John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Flagbearer, has emphasised the need for “an experienced leader” to turn the fortunes of the country around.

Addressing party supporters during his working visit to the Awayaso West Wuogun and Adenta Constituencies in Accra on Thursday, he said the NDC had the “experience” to implement the solutions required to “rescue” the country from its current “economic mess”.

“Our nation is in crisis, times have never been as hard in Ghana as they are today… Unfortunately, the people who have caused the economic crises do not even realise there’s a crisis,” he said.

“If you [NPP] have anything to do for Ghanaians you have enough time to do it now, if you can’t do it in five months, there is no guarantee that you can do it even if we give you four years or eight years,” he added.

The tour began at the La Bawaleshie Chief’s Palace, where he addressed party supporters and urged them to be vigilant in the December polls.

Mr Mahama, in his address, contended that Ghanaians were “wide awake” and would not settle for “false promises” from the NPP.

“They [NPP] cannot take Ghanaians for a ride….those false promises are not going to work,” he stated, and called on the electorate in the constituency to vote for NDC and Mr John Dumelo as Parliamentary candidate for the Awayaso West Wuogun Constituency in December.

The Flagbearer took a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidtate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who he described as an “inexperienced driver’s mate.”

“If you have two buses and one is a driver’s mate, who has been an apprentice to a driver, and you have an experienced driver who has driven you several times, back and forth, to your destination, which of those two buses will you sit in? He asked.

Mr Mahama recounted the disturbance during the Awayaso West Wuogun election in 2020, and pledged to “pursue justice” for persons who lost their lives during the elections in the constituency.

He said the next NDC government would build a Community Day School in the Awayaso West Wuogun Constituency, which has no secondary schools.

At the University of Ghana, Commonwealth Hall, the NDC flagbearer said he would work with private developers to build more hostels to address accommodation challenges on the University campus when elected.

Taking his turn to address the people, Mr John Dumelo expressed confidence in winning the Awayaso West Wuogun Constituency seat for the NDC, and called on the electorate to come out and vote massively on Election Day.

He urged Mr Mahama to restore the licenses of collapsed banks when elected as President.

At the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Calvary Congregation, in the Adenta Constituency, Mr Mahama reiterated the “24-hour Economy” agenda, and highlighted plans to stabilise the economy and create jobs.

Mr Mohammed Ramadan, Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, urged his constituents to vote for Mr Mahama and ensure NDC retained majority seats in Parliament at the polls.

The NDC delegation proceeded to the Adenta Market, where hundreds of party supporters gathered to listen to the Mr Mahama, amidst the display of party paraphernalia and stunt riding.

