2024 Election: Bernard Mornah announces presidential ambition; outlines nine-point agenda  

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, July 31, GNA – Mr Bernard Anbatayela Mornah, a former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has announced his ambition to contest the 2024 presidential election on the ticket of the Party.

He outlined a nine-point agenda to transform the fortunes of the country should he win the PNC’s Flagbearer slot and subsequently be elected as President of the country.

At a press launch, he said his vision to lead Ghana stemmed from the inspirations of former late Presidents – Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Hilla Liman, whose leaderships transformed the country significantly.

Mr Mornah said Ghana needed a new direction and leadership that modelled Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s government, which was run on the principles of selfless service, industrialisation, incorruptibility, and development.

“My vision is to create a Ghana where everyone, including the youth and women, can achieve their full potential. We need a new direction that offers clear hope, a new leader who is honest and incorruptible and a new Ghana that is law-abiding and inclusive,” he said.

Mr Mornah said his development drive would be anchored on a nine-point agenda, which includes creating a food-secured nation and prosperous agro-economy; ensuring well-skilled, value-driven professionals; and creating a gold economy.

Others are building an all-inclusive healthy society; ensuring prudent management of the economy with strong fiscal stability; making industrialisation the fulcrum of job creation; and building a safe, secure, and well-governed country.

The rest are building a responsible and respectful nation that would champion the vision of the forebearers of African liberation; prudently managing an economy where revenues are equitably allocated; and building a well-connected country where goods and technology are responsive to current and future needs.

“I ask and appeal to you to give the vehicle of Ghana to me to drive. I would lead this country to meet the needs of our people so that the ordinary man and woman is well fed, clothed, and housed,” Mr Mornah said.

