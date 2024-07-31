Passage of Affirmation Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 impressive

Accra, July 31, GNA – Madam Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, a gender advocate, says the passage of the Affirmation Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 into an Act by Parliament is highly impressive.

For her, it was a significant and bold step towards creating a more equitable, just society towards the enhancement of economic growth.

Madam Oppong-Yeboah who spoke to journalists in Accra, said: “This singular act is crucial because aside from the economic benefit, it strengthens and deepens democracy, and addresses historical inequalities.”

“By empowering women and ensuring their full participation in all aspects of society, Ghana can build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all its citizens,” she noted, adding “gender equality is closely linked to economic growth.”

Madam Oppong-Yeboah said the passage of the Bill was a major achievement and demonstrated the country’s will to achieve gender equality in both the public and private sector in the exercise of power and decision-making.

She called on all stakeholders to begin preparations towards implementing the tenants in the Act.

Madam Oppong-Yeboah said empowering women and ensuring their participation in all aspects of society led to better health, education, and good social outcomes for families and communities.

She noted that the Bill would help to increase the visibility of women in leadership and influential positions.

Madam Oppong-Yeboah said the passage of the Bill, which had been in and out of the Parliament since 2011, aligned with the country’s global commitments and demonstrated its dedication to upholding international standards.

“Ghana is a signatory to various international agreements and conventions that promote gender equality, such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the gender advocate explained.

The Bill seeks to encourage efforts towards addressing socio-cultural, political, economic, and educational gender imbalances in private and public sectors, per clause four of Article 17 of the 1992 Constitution.

It consists of 34 clauses and six schedules, seeks a 50/50 per cent representation and participation of both women and men in governance, public positions of power, and all decision-making processes of the State.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

