2024 BECE: Volta Regional Education Director wish candidates the best of luck 

Ho (V/R), July 8, GNA – A total of 29,316 candidates, comprising 14,534 males and 14,782 females are participating in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) exercise in the Volta Region.

Additionally, the region will accommodate 35 visually impaired candidates, including 14 boys and 21 girls.

These were contained in a goodwill message from Mr Francis Yao Agbemadi, the Volta Regional Education Director to the candidates and urged them to remain calm and composed during the one-week exercise.

He said candidates were drawn from 1,176 schools, including 866 public and 289 private schools across the region.

He indicated that the examinations would be administered in 115 centres with the assistance of 977 invigilators in the region.

Mr Agbemadi reminded the candidates that there was no need to be anxious about the papers, especially since this was the first time they would be writing under the new standards-based curriculum.

He asked the candidates to carefully read and understand each question before answering.

He also stressed the importance of providing the candidates with the necessary support to ensure they had a fair and equitable examination experience.

