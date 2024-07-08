BECE: Over 7,000 girls sit for BECE in Upper West Region 

By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wa, (UW/R), July 8, GNA – A total of 7,637 females have registered to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Upper West Region as against 6,937 boys.

Thirty-one (31) special students, comprising 20 males and eleven females and 1,030 private candidates, consisting of 462 boys and 568 girls were also expected to write the BECE in the region.

Mr Salifu Kalah Abu, the Upper West Regional Examination Officer, revealed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Wa on Monday.

He said the examination was taking place in 45 centres across the region with 12 centres and 109 schools in the Wa Municipality.

In all, 3,972 candidates, comprising 2,120 females and 1,852 males had registered to participate in the ongoing BECE in the Wa Municipality; Wa East District had a total of 1,381 candidates; Wa West had 1,535 candidates and Nadowli-Kaleo District, 1,051 candidates.

The rest were: Daffiama-Bussie-Issa District, 452; Jirapa Municipality, 1,128, Lawra Municipality, 998; Lambussie District, 831; Sissala East Municipality, 1,258; Sissala West District, 1,085 and Nandom Municipality, 883 candidates had registered to participate in the BECE.

The GNA also visited some BECE centres in the Wa Municipality in the early hours of Monday to ascertain the state of the ongoing examination.

At the Wa Senior High School Centre “A”, Mr Seidu Fuseini, the Centre Supervisor, said 469 candidates, consisting of 254 girls and 215 boys were writing in that centre with one candidate absent.

At Centre “B”, Mr Albert Duusuuri, the Centre Supervisor, told the GNA that a total of 306 candidates, 143 boys and 163 girls were writing the examination in that centre.

He said one candidate who was expected to write in that centre had passed on.

Mr Sichumu Halim, the Wa Senior High School Centre “D” Supervisor, said 379 candidates, 172 boys and 207 girls, were expected to write in that centre.

He said one pregnant candidate was writing in that centre while one candidate was absent due to pregnancy.

