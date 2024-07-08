Agona East District: 2,072 Candidates to write BECE

By James Esuon

Agona Asafo (C\R) July 08, GNA – Two pregnant candidates are among 704 students writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Agona Kwanyaku examination centre in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

Nine candidates from two centres, Agona Asafo and Agona Kwanyaku, did not show up to write the examination with no assigned reasons.

In all, a total of 2,072 candidates are expected to write the examination in six centres in the district.

Of the number, 1676 including 1,040 girls are from public schools while 398 candidates are from private schools in the district.

The examination centres are Swedru, Agona Asafo, Agona Kwanyaku, Namanwura, Agona Manso and Agona Nsaba Senior High Schools.

Mr Thomas Kwoffie, District Director of Education, toured some of the examination centres, where he cautioned the candidates to abstain from examination malpractices, which could have dire consequences on the outcome of the entire examination.

He said the candidates had been fully prepared towards the examination, especially the English, mathematics, science and social studies to enable them score better grades.

The District Director commended the Omanhene of Nsaba Traditional Area, Okeseku Afari Mintah III and the chiefs for organising two months intensive classes at their own cost for the candidates in the Nsaba Township.

He further praised parents for helping to prepare the children and urged the candidates to be confident in writing the BECE.

